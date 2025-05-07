BorgWarner (BWA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BorgWarner (BWA) reported $3.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 billion, representing a surprise of +3.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Net Sales Change : 0.1% versus -1.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus -1.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Turbos & Thermal Technologies : $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion.

: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. Net Sales- Drivetrain & Morse Systems : $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. Net Sales- Inter-segment eliminations : -$11 million compared to the -$10.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$11 million compared to the -$10.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Battery & Charging Systems : $150 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $228.36 million.

: $150 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $228.36 million. Net Sales- PowerDrive Systems : $561 million compared to the $411.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $561 million compared to the $411.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Turbos & Thermal Technologies : $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $219.33 million.

: $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $219.33 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Battery & Charging Systems : -$22 million versus -$10.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$22 million versus -$10.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- PowerDrive Systems : -$43 million versus -$39.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$43 million versus -$39.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Drivetrain & Morse Systems: $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $234.35 million.

Shares of BorgWarner have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

