BorgWarner (BWA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for third-quarter 2022, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments resulted in the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,060 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,977 million. The top line, however, also moved up 18.8% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Air Management: Net sales totaled $1,908 million in the reported quarter compared with $1,671 million in the year-ago period. The sales figure, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,939 million. Adjusted EBIT of $277 million rose from $214 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus metric of $258 million.

e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: Sales from the segment were $1,371 million, up from $1,223 million a year ago. The sales figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,384 million. The segment generated an adjusted EBIT of $86 million compared with $83 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The figure missed the consensus metric of $129 million.

Fuel Systems: Sales from the segment totaled $600 million, up from $515 million generated in the year-ago quarter. The metric also surpassed the consensus estimate of $524 million. The segment generated an adjusted EBIT of $83 million, up from $52 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Aftermarket: Sales from the segment totaled $327 million, up from $316 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275 million. The segment generated an adjusted EBIT of $49 million, up from $43 million.

Financial Position

In the June-September quarter, BorgWarner had $1,241 million in cash equivalents compared with $1,841 million on Dec 31, 2021. In the September quarter, long-term debt was $4,080 million, down from $4,261 million recorded on Dec 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $347 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditure and FCF totaled $180 million and $167 million, respectively.

2022 Projections

For full-year 2022, the company anticipates net sales within $15.4-$15.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12-14%. Importantly, BorgWarner envisions electric vehicle revenues of around $850 million for 2022, doubling from 2021 levels.

Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 10-12%. Adjusted net earnings are estimated to be within $4.25-$4.45 share. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $650-$750 million.

Zacks Rank

BorgWarner currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

