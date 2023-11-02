BorgWarner (BWA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Trimmed

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share for third-quarter 2023, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents per share.



The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3,622 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,720 million. The top line, however, increased by 12% year over year.

BorgWarner Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BorgWarner Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BorgWarner Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Air Management: Net sales totaled $1,945 million in the reported quarter compared with $1,843 million in the year-ago period. Sales, however, missed our estimate of $2,055.6 million. Adjusted operating income of $294 million rose from $291 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped our estimate of $293.2 million.



Drivetrain & Battery Systems: Net sales totaled $1,145 million in the reported quarter compared with $954 million in the year-ago period and surpassed our projection of $1,144.6 million. Adjusted operating income of $147 million increased from $103 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped our estimate of $131.2 million.



e-Propulsion: Sales from the segment were $571 million, up from $489 million a year ago but lagging our estimate of $645.8 million. The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $20 million, narrower than $33 million in the corresponding period of 2022 and our estimate of a loss of $27.5 million.

Financial Position

As of Sep 30, BorgWarner had $949 million in cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash compared with $1,083 million as of Dec 31, 2022. As of Sep 30, long-term debt was $3,665 million, down from $4,140 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided in operating activities from continuing operations was $221 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditures and free cash flow totaled $185 million and $36 million, respectively.

Updated 2023 Guidance

For full-year 2023, the company anticipates net sales within $14.1-$14.3 billion, down from prior guidance of $14.2-$14.6 billion but indicating a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 12-14%.



Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 8.1-8.2%, down from the prior range of 9.2-9.6%. Adjusted earnings are estimated to be within $3.60-$3.80 per share compared with the previously guided range of $3.50-$3.85 per share. Operating cash is expected to be in the range of $1,200-$1,250 million. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $400-$450 million, down from the previously guided range of $400-$500 million.



The company expects its 2023 eProduct sales to be in the range of $2.0-$2.1 billion, up from approximately $1.5 billion in 2022.

