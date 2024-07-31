BorgWarner (BWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for second-quarter 2024, down from $1.35 recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents.



The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3.60 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. The top line also declined 2% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Air Management: Net sales totaled $1.97 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.03 billion in the year-ago period. It also missed our estimate of $2.06 billion. Adjusted operating income of $304 million fell from $305 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and also lagged our estimate of $310 million.



Drivetrain & Battery Systems: Net sales totaled $1.19 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.12 billion in the year-ago period and surpassed our projection of $1.17 billion. Adjusted operating income of $176 million increased from $142 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped our estimate of $151 million.



e-Propulsion: Sales from the segment were $464 million, which declined from $566 million a year ago and missed our estimate of $559.6 million. The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $49 million, wider than the operating loss of $19 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The loss was also wider than our estimate of a loss of $33.9 million.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2024, BorgWarner had $1.29 billion in cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash compared with $1.53 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. As of Jun 30, long-term debt was $3.28 billion, down from $3.70 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $462 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditures and free cash flow totaled $165 million and $297 million, respectively.

Revised 2024 Guidance

For full-year 2024, the company now anticipates net sales in the band of $14.1-$14.4 billion, down from the previous estimate of $14.4-$14.9 billion.



The adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 9.6-9.8%, up from the previous estimate of 9.2-9.6%. Adjusted earnings are now estimated in the range of $3.95-$4.15 per share compared with the previously estimated range of $3.80-$4.15 per share. Operating cash is still estimated in the range of $1,325-$1,375 million. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $475-$575 million.



The company expects its eProduct sales to be near the low end of the previous outlook of $2.5-$2.8 billion, up from approximately $2 billion in 2023.

