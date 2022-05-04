BorgWarner (BWA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share in first-quarter 2022, declining from $1.21 recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents per share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across all segments resulted in the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3,874 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,639.8 million. The top line, however, declined 3.4% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Air Management: Net sales totaled $1,931 million in the reported quarter compared with $2,011 million in the year-ago period. The sales figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,862 million. Adjusted EBIT of $257 million declined from $329 million recorded in the year-ago quarter but topped the consensus metric of $239 million.



e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: Sales from the segment were $1,390 million, down from $1,466 million a year ago. The sales figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,350 million. The segment generated an adjusted EBIT of $119 million compared with $149 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The figure outpaced the consensus metric of $83 million.



Fuel Injection: Sales from the segment totaled $472 million, down from $475 million generated in the year-ago quarter. The metric, however, surpassed the consensus estimate of $451 million. The segment generated an adjusted EBIT of $52 million, up from $34 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.



Aftermarket: Sales from the segment totaled $205 million, up from $197 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201 million. The segment generated an adjusted EBIT of $24 million, up from $21 million.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2022, BorgWarner had $1,501 million in cash equivalents compared with $1,841 million on Dec 31, 2021. In the March quarter, long-term debt was $4,223 million, down from $4,261 million recorded on Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $116 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditure and negative FCF totaled $177 million and $61 million, respectively.

2022 Projections

For full-year 2022 the company anticipates net sales within $15.5-$16 billion, indicating a decrease from the previous range of $15.9-$16.5 billion. Importantly, BorgWarner continues to envision electric vehicle revenues of more than $800 million for 2022, doubling from 2021 levels.



Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 9.8-10.2%, down from the earlier range of 10.2-10.7%. Adjusted net earnings are estimated to be within $3.9-$4.25, up from $3.71-$4.19 expected earlier. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $650-$750 million, down from the previous forecast of $700-$800 million.

Recent Contract Wins

Along with its earnings release, BorgWarner announced winning the first OEM business for its flexible battery management system technology.



It has also been selected to provide high-voltage hairpin eMotors for a reputed electric vehicle brand in China and is expected to start mass production in 2023.



Also, it will supply a leading Chinese OEM with a dual Inverter to be used in hybrid vehicles scheduled for launch in 2023. This bolsters its leadership position in China’s hybrid transmission and hybrid inverter market.



On account of its new businesses announced to date, BorgWarner believes it is on track to achieve more than $3.3 billion of electric vehicle revenues by 2025.

