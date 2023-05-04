BorgWarner (BWA) Q1 Earnings Snap Beat Streak But Rise Y/Y

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for first-quarter 2023, up from $1.05 recorded in the prior-year quarter. But the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share on weaker-than-expected sales. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,180 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,214 million. The top line, however, increased 7.9% year over year.

BorgWarner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BorgWarner Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BorgWarner Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BorgWarner Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Air Management: Net sales totaled $1,979 million in the reported quarter compared with $1,738 million in the year-ago period. The sales figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,939 million. Adjusted operating income of $285 million rose from $251 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus metric of $273 million.

Drivetrain & Battery Systems: Net sales totaled $955 million in the reported quarter compared with $895 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income of $110 million inched down from $113 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

e-Propulsion: Sales from the segment were $487 million, up from $440 million a year ago. The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $34 million, wider than $17 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Fuel Systems: Sales from the segment totaled $568 million, down from $591 million generated in the year-ago quarter. The metric also fell short of the consensus estimate of $626 million. The segment generated an adjusted operating income of $48 million, down from $66 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2022 and lagging the consensus mark of $69 million.

Aftermarket: Sales from the segment totaled $330 million, up from $307 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344 million. The segment generated an adjusted operating income of $45 million, up from $39 million and ahead of the consensus mark of $39.5 million.

Financial Position

In the January-March quarter, BorgWarner had $950 million in cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash compared with $1,338 million as of Dec 31, 2022. In the March quarter, long-term debt was $4,175 million, up from $4,166 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $12 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditures and FCF totaled $278 million and negative $290 million, respectively.

2023 Projections

For full-year 2023, the company anticipates net sales within $17.1-$17.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5-12.5%. Importantly, BorgWarner envisions electric vehicle revenues of around $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion for 2023, up from $870 million in 2022.

Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 10-10.4%. Adjusted net earnings are estimated to be within $4.60-$5.15 per share. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $550-$650 million.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

Tesla TSLA reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 85 cents per share, down from the year-ago figure of $1.07 but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. This marked the ninth straight quarter of earnings beat for the electric vehicle behemoth. Higher-than-expected revenues from its Energy Generation/Storage and Services/Other segments resulted in this outperformance.

Total revenues came in at $23,329 million, recording year-over-year growth of 24%. However, the top line missed the consensus mark of $23,472 million. Tesla reported an overall gross margin of 19.3% for the reported quarter. The operating margin came in at 11.4%. Management stuck to its target of around 50% growth in deliveries in the foreseeable future. For 2023, it expects deliveries to reach 1.8 million units.

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. Higher-than-expected operating profits from GMNA, GMI and Financial segments led to the outperformance. The bottom line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.09 per share.

Revenues of $39,985 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38,677.9 million and increased from $35,979 million recorded in the year-ago period. However, the company recorded an adjusted EBIT of $3,803 million, lower than $4,044 million in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.6% in the reported quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s 9%.

PACCAR’s PCAR earnings of $2.25 per share for first-quarter 2023 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 and rocketed 95.6% from the year-ago figure. Higher-than-expected pretax income from Trucks, Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in the outperformance. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $8,473.3 million, up from $6,472.6 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $5,922.2 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $6,158.9 million on Dec 31, 2022. The company paid cash dividends of 25 cents per share during the reported quarter. Capex and R&D expenses for 2023 are envisioned in the band of $600-$650 million and $380-$420 million, respectively.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.