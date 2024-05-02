BorgWarner (BWA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for first-quarter 2024, down from $1.09 per share recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.



The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3.6 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 billion. The top line, however, declined 13.9% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Air Management: Net sales totaled $2.03 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.98 billion in the year-ago period. However, it missed our estimate of $2.05 billion. Adjusted operating income of $308 million rose from $285 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped our estimate of $300 million.



Drivetrain & Battery Systems: Net sales totaled $1.16 billion in the reported quarter compared with $956 million in the year-ago period and surpassed our projection of $1.02 billion. Adjusted operating income of $158 million increased from $111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and topped our estimate of $126 million.



e-Propulsion: Sales from the segment were $436 million, which declined from $487 million a year ago and missed our estimate of $542 million. The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $62 million, wider than the operating loss of $35 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The loss was also wider than our estimate of a loss of $23 million.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2024, BorgWarner had $1.03 billion in cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash compared with $1.53 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. As of Mar 31, long-term debt was $3.3 billion, down from $3.7 billion recorded on Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $118 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditures and negative free cash flow totaled $190 million and $308 million, respectively.

Revised 2024 Guidance

For full-year 2024, the company still anticipates net sales in the band of $14.4-$14.9 billion, up from $14.2 billion reported in 2023.



The adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 9.2-9.6%. Adjusted earnings are now estimated in the range of $3.80-$4.15 per share, up from the previous estimate of $3.65-$4 per share. Operating cash is still estimated in the range of $1,325-$1,375 million. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $475-$575 million.



The company still expects its eProduct sales in the range of $2.5-$2.8 billion, up from approximately $2 billion reported in 2023.

BWA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



