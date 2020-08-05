BorgWarner (BWA) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted loss of 14 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 47 cents. Higher revenues across both of the company’s segments aided the results. BorgWarner had reported earnings of $1 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss amounted to $98 million in the second quarter, as against the income of $172 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

BorgWarner’s net sales slid 44% year over year to $1,426 million due to production disruptions arising from the coronavirus crisis. The reported figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,175 million.

In the June-end quarter, operating loss amounted to $78 million, as against the prior-year quarter’s profit of $285 million.

Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Engine segment fell to $826 million from the year-ago quarter’s $1,569 million. The sales figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665 million. Excluding the impact of foreign-currency translation, net sales were down 46% year over year and adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest, income taxes and non-controlling interest) plummeted 89% to $28 million chiefly on lower revenues.

In the Drivetrain segment, net sales decreased to $607 million from the $998 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $391million. Excluding the impact of foreign-currency translations, net sales declined 38%, year over year, and adjusted EBIT slumped 99% to $1 million on dismal revenues.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2020, BorgWarner had $2,003 million in cash compared with $832 million as of Dec 31, 2019. In the April-June quarter, long-term debt was $2,762 million, up from the $1,674 million recorded at the end of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $64 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $427 million as of Jun 30, 2019. Investment in capital expenditure, including tooling outlays was $54 million in the June-end quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $127 million.

Outlook

For 2020, the company projects net sales of $8-$8.4 billion, up from the previous estimate of $7.25-$8 billion. Free cash flow is expected in the band of $300-$400 million this year, up from the prior projection of $100-$300 million.

Moreover, current-year operating cash flow is expected in the range of $700 million to $850 million, up from the prior guidance of $530-$780 million. Capex is expected in the range of $400-$450 million in the ongoing year.

