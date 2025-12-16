Is BorgWarner (BWA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BorgWarner (BWA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BorgWarner is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BorgWarner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BWA has returned about 41.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 16.4%. This shows that BorgWarner is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Strattec Security (STRT) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 94%.

For Strattec Security, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BorgWarner belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that BWA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Strattec Security is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to BorgWarner and Strattec Security as they could maintain their solid performance.

