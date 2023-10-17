BorgWarner (BWA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

BorgWarner (BWA) closed the most recent trading day at $39.47, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The auto parts supplier's stock has dropped by 3.52% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BorgWarner in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 2, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.89, showcasing a 28.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.71 billion, down 8.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $15.17 billion, which would represent changes of -18.26% and -3.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BorgWarner. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, BorgWarner possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, BorgWarner is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.35.

Meanwhile, BWA's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.69.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.