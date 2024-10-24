BorgWarner Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BWA

In trading on Thursday, shares of BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.53, changing hands as low as $33.27 per share. BorgWarner Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $39.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.49. The BWA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

