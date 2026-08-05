BorgWarner Boosts FY26 EPS, Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual sales outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.72 to $4.94 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.05 to $5.30 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.3 billion, with organic sales decline of 3.5 to 1.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.87 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.20 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.3 billion, with organic sales decline of 3.5 to 1.5 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, BWA is trading on the NYSE at $65.01, up $1.96 or 3.11 percent.

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