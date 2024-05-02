BorgWarner Boosts FY24 Earnings Outlook; Authorizes $500 Mln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings for the full-year 2024, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.54 to $3.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.80 to $4.15 per share on net sales between $14.4 billion an $14.9 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales growth of 2 to 5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.56 to $3.88 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.65 to $4.00 per share on net sales between $14.4 billion an $14.9 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales growth of 1 to 5 percent.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.90 per share on revenues of $14.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BorgWarner also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $500 million to be executed over the next three years.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.