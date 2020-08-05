BorgWarner Boosts FY20 Net Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its net sales guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales between $8.0 billion and $8.4 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales decline of 16 to 20 percent.

Previously, the company expected net sales between $7.25 billion and $8.0 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales decline of 20 to 27 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $8.16 billion for the year.

This guidance is for BorgWarner as currently consolidated and excludes the potential impact from the acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC, which BorgWarner announced on January 28, 2020. It is also under the assumption that there are not additional production disruptions arising from COVID-19.

