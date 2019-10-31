BorgWarner Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted net earnings in a range of $3.85 to $4.00 per share on net sales between $9.95 billion and $10.1 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales change between down 1.0 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected adjusted net earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.00 per share on net sales between $9.94 billion and $10.18 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales change of down 2.5 percent to flat.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.82 per share on sales of $9.99 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

