BorgWarner (BIT:1BWA) Price Target Increased by 52.90% to 60.77

The average one-year price target for BorgWarner (BIT:1BWA) has been revised to €60.77 / share. This is an increase of 52.90% from the prior estimate of €39.74 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €29.68 to a high of €79.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.87% from the latest reported closing price of €52.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,016 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an decrease of 151 owner(s) or 12.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BWA is 0.21%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 259,303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,087K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,515K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BWA by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,222K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,519K shares , representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BWA by 75.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,048K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,900K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BWA by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,812K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,600K shares , representing a decrease of 11.56%.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,447K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BWA by 7.97% over the last quarter.

