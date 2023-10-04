BorgWarner (BER:BGW) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 50.90

The average one-year price target for BorgWarner (BER:BGW) has been revised to 50.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 48.33 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.71 to a high of 67.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.51% from the latest reported closing price of 37.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1465 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGW is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 262,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,146K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,570K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGW by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,613K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGW by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,288K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGW by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,056K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGW by 5.91% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,000K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGW by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.