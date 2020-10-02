Markets
BorgWarner Announces Close Of Acquisition Transaction Of Delphi Technologies

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has completed its acquisition of Delphi Technologies. The completion follows approval by Delphi shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the satisfaction of certain conditions relating to indebtedness of Delphi Technologies, and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. In connection with the close of the deal, Delphi common stock will cease to be traded on the NYSE.

BorgWarner also announced that Nelda Connors and David Haffner have been named to its Board. Connors and Haffner join BorgWarner's board from the Delphi Board. Connors is the founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Pine Grove Holdings, LLC. Haffner retired as the Chairman and CEO of Leggett & Platt, Inc.

