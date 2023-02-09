Borg Warner Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $255 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $4.11 billion from $3.66 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $255 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.