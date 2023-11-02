Borg Warner Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $50 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.62 billion from $3.23 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $50 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.80

