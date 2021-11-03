Borg Warner Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $96 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $111 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $3.42 billion from $2.53 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $3.42 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65-$3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $14.4 Bln-$14.7 Bln

