Borg Warner Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $194 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.49 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $9.95 - $10.1 Bln

