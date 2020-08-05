Borg Warner Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Borg Warner Inc. (BWA):

-Earnings: -$98 million in Q2 vs. $172 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.47 in Q2 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.45 per share -Revenue: $1.43 billion in Q2 vs. $2.55 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.0 - $8.4 Bln

