Borg Warner Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $217 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $4.18 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $217 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $4.18 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 to $5.15 Full year revenue guidance: $17,100 -$17,900 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.