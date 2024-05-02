News & Insights

Borg Warner Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

May 02, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.60 billion from $3.38 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $206 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4.15

