Borg Warner Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $65 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 75.9% to $4.01 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $4.01 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $15.4 Bln

