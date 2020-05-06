Markets
Borg Warner Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $129 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $2.28 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.25 - $8.0 Bln

