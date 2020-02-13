Borg Warner Inc. Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $237 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.56 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $237 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.