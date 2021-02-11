Borg Warner Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $358 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.5% to $3.93 billion from $2.56 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $358 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $3.93 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.

