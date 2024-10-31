Borg Warner Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $234 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $3.449 billion from $3.622 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $234 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.449 Bln vs. $3.622 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $14,000 -$14,200 Mln

