Borg Warner Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $3.638 billion from $3.603 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $303 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.638 Bln vs. $3.603 Bln last year.

