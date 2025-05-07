Borg Warner Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $157 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $3.515 billion from $3.595 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $3.515 Bln vs. $3.595 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.45 Full year revenue guidance: $13,600-$14,200 Mln

