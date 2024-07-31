Borg Warner Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $303 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.603 billion from $3.671 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $303 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.603 Bln vs. $3.671 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $14.1 - $14.4 Bln

