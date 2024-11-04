Borealis Foods reaches milestone of selling over 2M units on Amazon

Borealis Foods (BRLS) announced a milestone: Reaching 2M units sold through their direct-to-consumer channel on Amazon (AMZN). Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and CEO of Borealis Foods expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Our mission to bring healthy, delicious ramen and affordable, quality ramen options to the market has been accelerated through Amazon. This success demonstrates that, as we expand our distribution and coverage across North America, fans and health-conscious consumers are actively seeking us out through online channels. The online success for Borealis Foods underscores the growing demand for the high protein ramen under the Chef Woo label, and we couldn’t be more excited. The company’s monthly online sales have grown by over 871%, with a surge in customers using our optional subscription service, which ensures automatic monthly delivery. This service has seen a growth of over 250% in 2024, with repeat customers across all age groups. Although the company’s goal has been to develop the healthiest ramen on the market, our culinary team has focused on creating delicious ramen people want to eat. We believe healthy ramen should also taste good.”

