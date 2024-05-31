News & Insights

Stocks

Borders & Southern Reports Lower Operating Loss

May 31, 2024 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Borders & Southern Petroleum (GB:BOR) has released an update.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc reported a lower operating loss of $1.0 million for 2023 compared to $1.35 million in 2022 while maintaining a cash balance of $1.9 million by year-end, after successfully completing a 2022 capital raise. The oil and gas exploration firm, debt-free and with assets in the Falkland Islands, appointed Harry Baker as the new CEO to drive forward the Darwin discovery. The company is exploring alternative financing options for its appraisal program and remains focused on the potential of its assets in light of the global industry’s shift towards increased upstream investments.

For further insights into GB:BOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.