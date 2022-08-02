Border crossings from Ukraine since war began passes 10 mln mark - UN agency

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday.

A total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

