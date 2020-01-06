Borden Dairy Bankruptcy: 8 Things to Know About the Struggling Milk Company

Borden Dairy bankruptcy news is spreading following a voluntary filing from the company.

It plans to continue normal operations throughout this process and has already filed the paperwork to do so.

Borden Dairy notes that it saw strong growth over the last 18 months that outpaced the rest of the dairy industry.

Its struggles come from the increasing price of raw milk, as well as other challenges in the dairy industry.

Ã¢ÂÂFor the last few months, we have engaged in discussions with our lenders to evaluate a range of potential strategic plans for the Company. Ultimately, we determined that the best way to protect the Company, for the benefit of all stakeholders, is to reorganize through this court-supervised process.Ã¢ÂÂ

