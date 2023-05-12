Boralex, Inc. - (BRLXF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Boralex, Inc. - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boralex, Inc. -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLXF is 0.60%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 8,273K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.76% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boralex, Inc. - is 34.12. The forecasts range from a low of 28.85 to a high of $43.12. The average price target represents an increase of 14.76% from its latest reported closing price of 29.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boralex, Inc. - is 854MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 16.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 623K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 18.69% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 540K shares.

ACES - ALPS Clean Energy ETF holds 524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing a decrease of 27.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.