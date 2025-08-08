Boralex CFO Bruno Guilmette To Step Down; Appoints Andre Courville As Chair Of The Board

(RTTNews) - Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) announced Friday that Bruno Guilmette, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has chosen to take on new challenges by accepting a new professional opportunity, after nearly seven years with the Company. He will remain as CFO until September 12, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

To ensure a robust interim period, Stephane Milot, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer starting September 13, 2025.

Milot has been with Boralex and has worked closely with Guilmette for over six years. Relying on the existing team, his extensive experience, his recognized leadership across the Company, and his deep expertise in financial markets and investor relations, Milot will ensure business continuity.

The company said the recruitment process to permanently fill the position is currently underway. Both internal and external applications will be carefully evaluated.

Separately, the company also announced the appointment of Andre Courville as Chair of the Board of Directors. He will officially succeed Alain Rheaume on September 30, following Rheaume's retirement announced last June after 15 years of service on the Board, including eight as Chair.

Following the announcement of Rheaume's retirement, the Board's Governance Committee diligently initiated and completed the selection process for his successor. Courville, who has served on Boralex's Board of Directors since 2019, will now take the helm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.