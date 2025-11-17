Boralex (BRLXF) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 28.78

The average one-year price target for Boralex (OTCPK:BRLXF) has been revised to $28.78 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of $25.80 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.80 to a high of $33.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from the latest reported closing price of $25.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boralex. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLXF is 0.53%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 8,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 913K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 22.93% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 778K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 10.16% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 534K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 3.03% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 489K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLXF by 5.94% over the last quarter.

