Boralex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BLX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boralex Inc (TSX: BLX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.31, changing hands as low as $38.91 per share. Boralex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.04 per share, with $51.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.62.

