Boralex Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BLX

In trading on Monday, shares of Boralex Inc (TSX: BLX.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.43, changing hands as high as $36.93 per share. Boralex Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.04 per share, with $45.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.08.

