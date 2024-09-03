Boralex (BLX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boralex Inc (TSX: BLX.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.59, changing hands as low as $31.58 per share. Boralex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.44 per share, with $36.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.43.

