Boral profit slumps 40% as construction lockdowns, rains raise costs

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Boral Ltd BLD.AX reported a 40% drop in annual profit on Tuesday, as construction lockdowns and heavy rains and floods in New South Wales and Queensland increased costs for the building materials maker.

The company sees a high risk of further adverse impact in the 2023 fiscal year due to exceptional rainfall, but expects revenue to rise from higher construction demand.

"BLD (Boral) guiding to revenue as opposed to profit (implies) some uncertainty in cost and one-off recovery," analysts at Citi said.

Boral, which spent last two years selling its U.S. businesses, reported a net profit before significant items of A$149.7 million ($102.93 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$250.7 million a year ago.

"We expect Boral to benefit from out-of-cycle national price increases to offset higher energy and other input costs," analysts at Moody's Investors Service said.

Boral in May had forecast underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding the property business, of between A$145 million and A$155 million due to higher energy prices.

"Industry-wide construction lockdowns and exceptional rainfall, particularly in New South Wales and Queensland, curtailed volumes and significantly impacted margins," Chief Executive Officer Zlatko Todorcevski said.

Todorcevski is set to leave the company in December and will be replaced by Vik Bansal, a former chief executive of ASX-listed Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX.

Shares of Boral were down 0.7% at A$2.87 in early trade, while the broader market .AXJO was down 0.5%.

($1 = 1.4543 Australian dollars)

