Boral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has provided an update on its current on-market share buy-back program with a notification released on May 23, 2024. In the latest announcement, the company revealed the acquisition of an additional 44,115 shares, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 19,110,081. This move is part of Boral’s ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

