Boral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Program

May 28, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 805,469 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This adds to the total number of 19,709,767 shares already bought back by the company as part of their market strategy. The latest notification, dated 28 May 2024, is part of a series of regular updates provided by Boral to its shareholders.

