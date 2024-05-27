Boral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 12,692 ordinary shares. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 19,697,075. The buy-back reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

