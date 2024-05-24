Boral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 542,879 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 19,154,196. The buy-back is part of a market-driven effort to reacquire shares of the company.

