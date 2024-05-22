News & Insights

Boral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 577,568 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger effort, with the company having purchased a total of 18,532,513 shares to date. The update, which reflects the company’s latest transactions, serves as a regular notification to the market and shareholders.

