Boral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Boral Limited has provided an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of 502,188 ordinary shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back under the program to 20,515,236. The buy-back activity is part of an ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value.

